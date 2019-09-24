OMS eighth graders to construct rain garden with grant funds

The Oelwein Middle School science classes, specifically eighth grade science, received a nice gift last week from Upper Iowa University and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). OMS science instructor Jill Kelly accepted a water quality sub grant of $2,987, which her eighth grade science students will use for a water quality study program in the community.
Kelly attended an Environmental Issues Instruction (Eii) workshop in Mt. Vernon entitled “Water Connects Us All.” During this five-day graduate credit course, the focus was on learning about environmental issues related to water quality. Participants were given the opportunity to apply for a grant to purchase materials and supplies to carry out a project in their own community with water quality improvement as the topic.
Kelly said these funds will be used for educational materials as well as to purchase supplies to create a rain garden in one of the city’s parks.
“The rain garden will be created in an area at Platt’s Park that has excess water runoff problems. We will be making a living structure that will help prevent erosion and improve water quality,” Kelly said.
Kelly, along with former OMS science teacher Lori Leo, now an Eii Teacher Leader, wrote and received the grant to work with Oelwein Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson on the rain garden. The students will study about watersheds, rain gardens, and perform water testing, prior to building the rain garden.
Working with more than 150 students in the eighth grade science classes, Kelly said a hands-on project like this will be a fantastic asset in the learning process. She said it is these types of classroom experiences that really instill the lessons and can help young minds decide career paths in the science fields.
The sub grant was awarded through the EPA grant that Eii and Upper Iowa University received in 2018.