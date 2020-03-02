Oelwein Middle School hosted its Kindness Week from Feb 10 -14.
During the week, students participated in several activities which include a spare change drive to raise money for cancer. The students stood out in front of school in the mornings to collect spare change from parents, walked the halls collecting from students and teachers, and collected money for hat day. The Student Leadership Team ended up collecting $300 by the end of the week.
The theme of the week was "Kindness is the new cool." Students also showed kindness and received a "kindness is the new cool" bracelet when they were caught doing an act of kindness in the school. The students also participated in a canned food drive as well and handing out kindness candy bars to parents on Friday reminding parents of Parent-Teacher Conferences that are coming up on March 9 and 11.
Lastly, the Student Leadership Team did their annual presentation to the middle school. This years focus was on the issue of the vaping epidemic that is affecting youth.