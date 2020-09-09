A new music video is up on YouTube from Oelwein Middle School, "Mask It Up!" The school district has posted a link to the video on its website and social media.
"The video has been a huge success and people love seeing anything with the kids involved," said Oelwein Middle School counselor Deena Smock. "We wanted a way for the whole new 'normal' to have some fun and nicely remind everyone to mask it up at Oelwein Middle School!"
The video, made to kick off the new school year, combines the melody from the Jason Derulo song "Savage Love" with new lyrics from Smock and her high school-aged daughter, Emma. They had turned to TikTok when looking for a catchy tune.
"The TikTok world is huge with students and so why not pick a song that they all know dance moves to," Deena Smock said.
The lyrics focus on "masking it up" for school, referring to the school district's requirement that students wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when social distancing is not possible in school.
"(Instrumental music instructor Melissa) Franzen, the guru behind great ideas and anything to do with video, was next up towards making the song a reality," Smock said.
Franzen had Smock record her lyrics to the background, then Franzen recorded video of students and staff and their dance moves as well as showing how to mask it up.
The video was posted Friday, Sept. 4, and as of Wednesday morning has more than 1,000 views.