Since the city editor posted to her Facebook page a photo of the rime ice at the old log cabin in Appreciation Park, city’s south parking lot, several people have asked questions about the cabin and its history.
Here is what we know from information gathered from Oelwein history books report the log cabin was built by early settler the Rev. James B. Burch, a Baptist minister, teacher and farmer, and his son Lewis M. Burch, also a farmer in about 1853. Rev. Burch is also known to have taught the first school in Jefferson Township and conducted the first religious exercises in the community.
Frederick August Oelwein bought out Rev. Burch in 1857, acquiring 200 acres of land, which was a large portion of the original site of Oelwein.
About 14 years ago the cabin had fallen into such disrepair that the city considered tearing it down and replacing it with a replica made of weather-resistant materials. But Oelwein Area Historical Society members and local citizens fought to have it restored after an article appeared in the Oelwein Daily Register announcing the city’s plans. The late John Gosse, a city councilman, had the city enlist two Amish carpenters to complete the restoration.
The split-rail was constructed around the cabin in June of 2019 through the efforts of local volunteers Dave Moore, his son Josh, and Bob Ridder, all members of the Oelwein Historical Society. Area lumberyards made equal contributions toward the project, Lumber Ridge Home Source, Oelwein, Winthrop Building and Supply, and Modern Building Products, Fairbank.
The split-rail is authentic to the structure, protecting the plantings around the foundation and setting it off as a historic point of interest.