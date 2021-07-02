DUNKERTON — One person was killed, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of county road C57 and North Raymond Road, approximately 5 miles northwest of Dunkerton. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
The Iowa State Patrol Post 9 of Cedar Falls reported Skylar Click, 32, of New York City, was driving west in a 1996 Buick Century, when she failed to yield at the stop sign at N. Raymond Rd. She was struck broadside by a northbound 2007 Lincoln MKX SUV. Click was killed in the accident.
The persons in the SUV, Shayla Decker, 23, of Aurora, and Susan Schnadt, 64, of Sumner, were transported to Unity Point-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. The extent of their injuries is not known.
The State Patrol was assisted by Dunkerton Fire and EMS, Readlyn Fire and EMS, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Transportation and Ray Mount Wrecker service.