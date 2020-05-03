One person is dead after a pickup crashed Saturday afternoon near McGregor.
At about 3:40 p.m., the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one vehicle accident on Great River Road south of McGregor.
A 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Great River Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, the sheriff's office reports. The pickup entered the west ditch, struck a tree head on and caught fire.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene and was the only occupant of the vehicle. The name of the driver is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.
Assisting the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on scene was Mar-Mac Police Department, McGregor Fire, Mar-Mac Rescue, Iowa State Patrol, and Bud’s Repair and Towing.