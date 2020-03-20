Margaret Maddigan has had her shop in the square brick building just off Oelwein’s main street for nearly 10 of the roughly 15 years she’s had a store.
Before moving into her first place on North Frederick, she traveled to many craft shows.
Fleece throw blankets suspended in the entry of Margaret’s Crafts, which inside is filled from floor to ceiling with crafts she has made. There are baby comforters, sports pillows, tractor pillows, towels and potholders with crocheted handles for hanging, aprons, bean bags, scrubbies and dish cloths. Oh, there’s more. She’s working on some new tractor and Iowa State University wall hangings.
“I sold out of those over Christmas,” she said.
The coronavirus pandemic and the state-mandated closings of restaurant dining rooms, bars, gyms and entertainment venues has fueled an everything-is-closed mindset that works against hometown businesses that are keeping their doors open. Margaret’s Crafts is open, and like many other, Maddigan will keep it open for as long as ill be for as long as she can.
That said, some businesses are closed. A block and a half away, a big white sign hangs in Maurice’s window. “This location is temporarily closed. Sorry for the inconvenience. Please visit mauerices.com and click ‘our stores’ for updates on our reopening.”
But a vast majority of Oelwein’s businesses are open. Some local are having to adapt to restrictions put on them by a public health emergency declaration from Gov. Kim Reynolds, but they are definitely open.
Sam’s Clothing, next door to Maurice’s is open. Larry Schwartz says he has plenty to do, freight is still coming in as are the delivery drivers that pick up and drop off dry cleaning and tailored items. He definitely hopes to see business pick up, though. It’s been slow for weeks, he said.
Ace Hardware across the street is operating on its regular hours, so is neighboring Advanced Auto.
On one edge of town the Corner Market is preparing to open for the season April 1. On the other end Bryant Heavy Equipment is keeping regular hours, and Country Cottage is delivering from its full menu.
The Oelwein Daily Register has begun to compile a list of businesses in the area that are open. It will run regularly in the Register as long as needed to help our local economy.
The list undoubtedly will be incomplete. This region has hundreds of businesses, with thousands of employees relying on them. But businesses are urged to call us to add themselves to the list, to let the world know that despite the challenges that our business community is vibrant and is open for business.