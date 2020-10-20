Thank you Kay Pence for your letter in the Register on 17 Oct., "Ag Gag law is unconstitutional." You're correct. Read the Iowa Constitution Article 1 - Bill of Rights, section 6. It may make a difference if the judges interpret, construe, and twist the Constitution to make it say what they want it to say, which they commonly do.
Our lawmakers pass laws they know are unconstitutional. They represent the places where their election funding comes from, and they know the average person hasn't the time and money to take an issue all the way to the Supreme Court, so the person just pays the penalty.
Every group has its lobbyists in the Legislature trying to get favored status in the laws (ag animal operators, hunters, trappers, police and more) and they usually succeed if they have enough money.
Common sense, ethics and evidence don't amount to much in the legislative system if Big Money/Big Business and powerful lobbyists are on the other side.
The ag animal operators can send undercover agents, whistleblowers and video takers into animal rights organizations and get no penalty for it. If the ag animal operators are so sure there's no cruelty going on in their places, they wouldn't be so hyper-objective about anyone doing video in such places.
Herman Lenz
Sumner