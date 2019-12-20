I really liked shopping at the store. I went there a lot, especially since the clerk named “Sandy” started working there. Whenever I went in, I was greeted with a smile and a happy, “Hello, Florence”. Sometimes she would see an item she thought I would like and she would say, “I want you to see this, Florence”. She always addressed me by that name; I liked that. Then one day, the other clerk said to her, “Sandy, her name is Caroline, not Florence”. Sandy was embarrassed. “Why didn’t you correct me?” she asked. “Because, I liked being Florence,” I told her. And I did.
Do you ever get tired of being the same person all the time? I love my name and I don’t want to change it, but once in a while, I think it would be fun to use an AKA. I have thought if I ever became a “real” writer, I would use the pen name Carolyn Carr.
I once knew of a lady Named Lena Maude Ecker. She didn’t like the name Lena; she called herself Maude. She got married and her name was Maude Thornton. When she would walk past our house, we kids would tell each other, (as kids do), “Here comes Lena Ecker or Maude Thornton or whoever she is.”
My sister’s first name is Charlotte (Shar-lot) and Maxine is what we always called her. Why? Well, my Grandma pronounced it Charlotte (Char-lot), and it aggravated Mom, so we used her middle name. A lot of people I know use their middle name.
It’s a funny thing about our names. It’s one thing we are sure of. If anyone asks our name it just rolls off our tongue. I don’t know anyone who says, “I don’t know”. Women who are young when they marry don’t seem to have a problem, but when you have had your name a long time it can be traumatic to change your name. Suppose your name is Elizabeth Brown for a long time. Then suppose you marry a man named Luke Perslopski. He wants to call you “Liz”. Suddenly, you are “Liz Perslopski”. We are supposed to get used to it I don’t think men have that experience.
I once heard of a baby born on December 31 to a family whose last name was “Time”. The first name was “Justin”, because he was born just-in-time to claim him for taxes.
A lovely lady I know had enough heart to keep wearing an old coat over and over. Everyone else got a new one before her. One glorious day she got a beautiful red coat. Her family went shopping in the store and kids kept running to her calling, “Mama” all over the place. That’s when she asked them, “How come you didn’t hang around me like this when I wore my old coat? Now that I look good you all want to be seen with me.”
I could go on talking about odd names I have heard, but they might still be alive and besides they think Bruehahn is a funny name. Now I know what the poet meant when he said, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”