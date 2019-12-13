Rural Iowa faces serious challenges. Medicaid cuts pressure rural hospitals to shut their doors. Iowa’s child care crisis forces parents out of the workforce, and hinders employers from hiring new ones. Market incentives drive young professionals to start their businesses elsewhere. Healthcare costs continue rising. Family farms are being squeezed out of business by consolidation and megafarms. These problems are stressing rural Iowa economies, communities, and families.
Andrew Yang recognizes that stress. The centerpiece of his Democratic presidential campaign addresses it. Andrew founded the nonprofit Venture for America to create thousands of jobs in the towns hit hardest by the 2008 recession. Over his seven years leading it, he observed that automation and technology are disproportionately hurting rural communities. Automation reduces demand for common rural jobs like farming, mining and logging. Midsized Iowa towns have lost 40,000 manufacturing jobs. Those displaced workers migrate to find new opportunities. The holes that they leave behind are never filled.
The future looks even worse. Technology will eliminate tens of millions of more jobs in the next two decades, from retailers and truckers to cooks and manufacturers. On average, rural jobs are at higher risk of automation. Big Tech companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google will profit enormously from this technological revolution. But those companies pay no federal taxes, so their profits will not trickle down to us. Rural economies are already under siege, but the worst is yet to come.
Andrew’s centerpiece proposal permits Americans to harvest their fair share of the 21st century economy. His proposal, the Freedom Dividend, is a no-strings-attached $1,000 per month dividend to every adult citizen. The Freedom Dividend partly pays for itself by reducing expenditure on recidivism, homelessness services, and emergency room care. It generates tax revenue from a stimulated trickle-up economy and increased spending. The rest of it is paid by a modest Value Added Tax that forces Big Tech and other giant corporations to return some wealth to us. See www.freedom-dividend.com for its financing and common misconceptions about the proposal.
The Freedom Dividend will revitalize rural Iowa communities by delivering resources directly to its people. Seniors could afford private health insurance and alleviate financial pressure on rural hospitals to close. Families with two parents would receive $24,000 per year, which either covers child care costs or allows a parent to stay home with their children. Family farms with several adult generations (say 8 adults) would receive $96,000 per year to invest in their farm, serve as a buffer for a bad crop, or otherwise meaningfully compete with megafarms. A town with 1,000 inhabitants would receive an influx of 1 million dollars every month. That influx will supercharge the economies of small communities and incentivize young professionals to start new businesses there. The Freedom Dividend will breathe new life into rural Iowa and bring stability to its families and children.
Yang’s Freedom Dividend has broad political appeal and historical precedent. Many prominent conservatives have endorsed some variant of it. Nixon spearheaded the similar Family Assistance Plan through the U.S. House in 1970, and again in 1971 (the bill stalled in the Senate because Democrats pushed for more money). Milton Friedman promoted a functionally-similar negative income tax. The deep red state of Alaska implemented a wildly popular annual dividend to its residents in 1982 that still exists today. Independents, libertarians and conservatives can support the Freedom Dividend because it excludes inefficient and constraining bureaucracy.
Our current hyperpartisan political climate needs a unifying candidate like Andrew. One recent poll found that 9% of Democrats, 15% of independents, and 28% of Republicans support him. Andrew Yang’s Freedom Dividend is extremely progressive, as are many of his other proposals, yet his support skews right.
Perhaps surprisingly, Silicon Valley supports Yang as well. Elon Musk of Tesla endorsed him, Jack Dorsey of Twitter is a donor, and Sam Altman of Y Combinator hosted a fundraiser for him. Andrew is assembling a broad coalition of conservatives, independents, moderates and progressives, from rural Iowa to Silicon Valley.
Rural Iowa contributed to the strength of the American economy, as the rest of the workforce did. That economy is not serving your interests. But it can. You can choose to harvest your fair share of the gains of the mighty economy that you helped to build. Register to caucus for Andrew Yang on Feb. 3 and spend those gains as you see fit.