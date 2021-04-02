That bill advancing in the Iowa Legislature (being pushed mostly by Republicans) to "make it a felony to do video in an Animal Ag facility" goes to prove how our Iowa lawmakers protect the BigMoney/Big Business places that dump enough money into their elections. They refuse "to make it a felony for hunters to shoot into private property without permission" because there's no Big Money Businesses pushing for the latter.
Because of the Ag-Animal owners/operators fervor to block out videoing, makes any intelligent person know there must be something going on in such places they're ashamed of, or they wouldn't be so hyper-opposed to anyone going in with video cameras, just like the drivers that do not speed or run red lights do not object to having speed and red light cameras everywhere.
Big Money/Big Business and powerful lobbyists rule in the Iowa Legislature. Add the above to seat belt laws, heavier trucks on roads, a kill season on mourning doves. The majority of Common Citizens (without money and powerful lobbyists) did not initiate the above repugnant laws, but opposed them, but Big Money/Big Business always win in the lawmaking system.
Herman Lenz, Sumner