The foundational core of our government is the checks and balances provided by Congress, the president and the United States Supreme Court. That balance is threatened if we politicize the very court entrusted with the enforcement of our laws, passed by both parties. Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a lifetime appointee for a lifetime commitment to the American standards and values we hold dear. She deserves her seat on the Supreme Court – it’s about balance and fairness. I am proud of Sen. Joni Ernst’s leadership and support of this effort.
Dave Albrecht
Fairbank