Even in a rural community like Fayette County, some people may not know that Iowa ranks first in the nation in pork, corn, soybean and egg production. We also rank in the top-12 in beef, dairy, lamb and turkey production. These are impressive numbers and make Iowa one of the world’s leaders in food production.
National Ag Week, celebrated March 21-27, is a perfect opportunity to tell agriculture’s story. Believe it or not, direct processing of agricultural commodities employs 12.8 percent of Iowa’s workforce. On a broader measure, all agriculture-related jobs provide employment for nearly 23 percent of the state’s workforce.
Those jobs create a tremendous economic impact. While other Iowa businesses may get a lot of publicity, agriculture accounts for more that 25 percent of Iowa’s Gross State Profit – the total of all profits and compensations.
This productivity begins on Iowa’s 85,300 farms (2019 census USDA/NASS). In celebration of National Agriculture week, the Fayette County Farm Bureau salutes the many men and women that produce, process and sell the food and fiber a growing world population needs. Job well done!
Damien Matt
Clermont