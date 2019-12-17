Since its inception by Congress in 1919, eligibility for the American Legion membership was based on veterans having served during specific times of war.
Thanks to the Legion Act of 2019, congress expanded the eligibility period to cover Dec 7, 1941, to the present. In other words: If you are a veteran discharged under honorable conditions, you now qualify for membership in the American Legion.
Legion Membership not only serves your local community in the form of rendering proper military honors a veterans funerals , Memorial Day, Veterans Day, flag disposal and other public events, membership also makes your voice heard at the national level. With over 2 million members, the Legion lobbies for accountability and funding at the VA, ending veteran’s homelessness, and for many other veterans – related concerns.
Locally the Legion offers several programs to our youth including: Boys and Girls State opportunities; Scholarships to graduating seniors, youth baseball, trapshooting teams, flags essay and oratorical contest. Locally we also offer help programs to our war veterans in the way of mental and physical rehabilitation.
If you are a veteran interested in continuing to serve you community, your nation and your fellow veterans in this capacity, please consider joining our posts. Contact Oelwein Ross Reid Post 9, Russ Turner, adjutant. Leave message at (319) 283-3872