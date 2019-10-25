This is in response to the article printed in the Oelwein Daily Register, published Oct. 23. Managing Editor Chris Baldus published an article titled, “We want to know about groups that give.” At the end of the article, he commented on the “Democrats have been denied use of the Fayette County Courthouse courtroom ...”
When the supervisors were approached by David Bushaw on Oct. 14, he did request the use of the courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse, for the Democratic caucus. The supervisors suggested several places we felt would better serve the caucus goers as opposed to going up two flights of stairs or waiting for an elevator to take them up to and down from the third floor of the courthouse, as Bushaw had stated he was expecting a very large crowd.
Since, the third floor of the courthouse is controlled by the state of Iowa and used for court-related issues we asked the clerk of courts to also be present when we discussed the use of the courtroom. Neither her attendance nor her input at the meeting were reported or mentioned by any newspaper. Due to concerns that
were expressed by the clerk of courts, the Board of Supervisors asked that other places be sought out for the caucus.
However, at the Oct. 14 meeting, all three supervisors were in consensus that the Democratic Party’s caucus could be held in the first floor Assembly Room, in the courthouse. At no time during the meeting did we vote on this issue, and particularly, no motion was made to deny any political party access to the courtroom: We only asked that the Democratic Party look for other places and that they return to the board for continued discussion on Oct. 21.
At the Oct. 21 meeting, in which Mr. Baldus was present, (he did not attend the Oct. 14 meeting) the Board of Supervisors had researched the issue. Yes, the courtroom had been used by both parties, Democrats and Republicans, in the past. However, with the concerns expressed by the clerk of courts and a district court judge whose opinion was requested because the third floor and the courtrooms are under the control of, and scheduling is handled by the clerk of courts/state of Iowa, the board felt the request for use of the courtroom should be placed before the state/clerk of court.
However, when the board again met with two representatives of the Democratic Party the following Monday, neither specifically asked if the courtroom could be used for the purpose of caucus. As a board, we asked if the group had found suitable locations for all their wards. It was the board’s feeling that all parties part of the discussion worked together to brainstorm potential locations within proximity to the courthouse.
The Board of Supervisors is disappointed in the suggestion that this was a partisan issue, and not simply a matter of logistics/scheduling and accessibility.