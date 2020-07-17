I appreciate the ODR printing the Pastors Column, and giving area Pastors the ability to address our community members. It gives all of us an insight into what they believe and what they may be preaching and teaching to their congregations.
Recently, however, there was a column referencing Sodom and Gomorrah, this article almost made it seem like God overthrew them because they were rude, proud, arrogant, and greedy. That is the revisionists story of why God destroyed those cities and the surrounding areas, which is used to hide the true reason they were destroyed. As Christians, God gave us instruction “study to show yourselves approved, rightly dividing the Word of God” II Tim 2:15 KJV. Anybody who has studied the Bible knows the real reason God utterly destroyed both cities; only today, if you tell the truth you face the wrath of this woke generation.
Back in the ’60-‘70s we all knew why God destroyed Sodom, in 1978 Iowa’s Supreme Court confirmed Iowa’s statute making the act of Sodom’s sin a crime, “Constitutional.” The rampant sin of Sodom and Gomorrah has names we still use today, Sodomy/Sodomite. In today’s America if you even say those words people will take offense, and attack to destroy the person that would even use them.
God has not died, gone on a long journey, or retracted how he feels about the issue, Genesis 13:13 “But the men of Sodom were wicked and sinners before the Lord exceedingly” KJV. Genesis 19:5 “bring them out so we may KNOW them” KJV, even when blinded they wanted to break down the door to get at the angels. Leviticus 18:22 “Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination” KJV, the same was true for women. The rest of the chapter explains how God cast out the nations that were engaged in that and other sexual sins, and if the Israelites engaged in those abominations God would spue them out of the land also.
Judges 19 describes how the tribe of Benjamin engaged in the sin of Sodom and in chpt. 19:22 “Bring forth the man that came into thine house, that we may KNOW him” KJV. Because of their wickedness the Tribe of Benjamin was nearly wiped out at the direction of God. These other Books of the Bible speak about Sodom; Isaiah, Jeremiah, Lamentations, Ezekiel, Amos, Zephaniah, Matthew, Luke, Romans, 2 Peter, Jude, and Revelations, so as you can see the sin of Sodom and Gomorrah was no small matter.
Just as over time the children of Israel adopted and practiced the abomination of the Sodomites, so today in America our Nation also is not only practicing it, we are protecting it in our laws, giving it special protection, and condemning anyone who will not support it. We grew up knowing the truth about Sodom and Gomorrah, our children today not only do not know it they are being groomed into becoming supporters and defenders of the practices of those cities.
Pastors, you have been given the platform, when you quote or use Scripture please make sure you do not sugar coat its truth, there are still some of us who read your letters who know what the Word of God really says!