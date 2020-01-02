BigRig trucks lose control on icy roads and crash, but the blame is put on anything and everything other than “driving too fast for conditions.” It’s always the “weather gods fault,” because the truckers’ time, profits and schedule are more important than the lives that get in the way.
Most citizens have been duped into believing we’re so safe in the nanny seat belt, which is supposed to save anyone that gets ran over by an 80,000-pound machine. There’s NO enforcement on big rig drivers that exceed “reasonable and proper speeds in adverse conditions.” It’s a common sense thing that’s been forgotten about.