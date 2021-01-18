On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Sen. Joni Ernst posted a message online for Iowans. Here is the full text:
Today, we honor the incredible life and enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Dr. King awoken the conscience of America to stand against racial injustice and gave voice to those who had long been denied the promises of America simply because of the color of their skin.
He did so through peaceful protests and eloquent words that spoke to the very soul of America, reminding us who we are and who we must continue to strive to become.
Like the sound of freedom ringing from every mountainside, Dr. King’s words continue to echo through history growing louder each day.
With fresh wounds from injustice, we need no further reminders as to why our shared destiny as a nation and the preservation of freedom for all is entirely dependent upon fulfilling Dr. King’s dream.
Let’s join together and honor Dr. King’s life and mission of achieving equality and justice for all.