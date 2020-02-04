Taxpayers of Fayette County, I believe the residents of Fayette County are being sucker punched.
I won’t try to make this a date-by-date diary. A pattern should become apparent.
Recall the voters were presented with a sales job for the need of a new county maintenance facility. The proposal put before the voters was at a price tag of $5,000,000. This was soundly defeated.
Then we were asked to vote again, this time to approve a substantial lesser amount. This was also defeated by the voters, but by a narrower percentage.
I did have a face-to-face with the county engineer in his office after that vote where by he told me that the third proposal will be packaged in a way because of the gain in approval via the second defeat, they were sure to get approval. We have not seen nor have we had the opportunity to have our voices heard since.
What followed was the resounding defeat of Supervisor Vicki Rowland and her subsequent betrayal of the public’s trust by voting to buy the cropland that was a large part of the debate before leaving the board. Somewhere in this time period another supervisor was reportedly having said that there is more than one way to get what we want. Essentially meaning, it won’t see another vote.
So I now move on to more recent events. The supervisors and engineer present the argument that $5,000,000 should be borrowed in the form of a low interest bond to do a lot of needed road/bridge repair work quickly. No argument on the need to continue repairing roads and bridges. And to reaffirm, I nor most people I know in Fayette County argue against improved and safer repair facilities for the county employees.
So moving ahead to what was revealed in an article that I read about the supervisors last week in the Fayette County Union. The very last portion of the article should raise every one’s attention. It reported the approving of an internal transfer of $1.9 million from the Secondary Road Fund to the Secondary Road Infra-structure Sinking Fund, which is earmarked for the construction of the new county shop. A total of $3.3 million has been saved for the project over the last four years.
There is an old saying about Creative Accounting. It’s been suggested to me that there may other examples of creative accounting to be found if you know what to look for. All I see is $5 million in the front and $5 million at the end.