When I pay my taxes, I hope the money is used wisely for things like education or road improvements, etc. Not to be I guess. Our current governor has chosen to spend the money in a different manner, a more personal manner. According to the articles you read, she has already spent nearly $15 million of taxpayer money in settling up for her past mistakes and for her recent errors, both in her judgment and in government processes.
As of late, we have a charge pending of nearly $8 million just waiting to be paid with taxpayer money, for the trial costs of the state’s failed attempt to defend our ex-Gov. Brandstad’s alleged improper actions. He was found guilty.
To add salt to the taxpayers’ wounds, Gov. Reynolds has decided that it would be best if we taxpayers now pay for Branstad’s appeal. She has said that the cost to do so would be “a small amount” of money. Her pockets must be a lot deeper than most Iowa taxpayers, because the cost will be an additional $400,000. How does she have the nerve to tell us that $400,000 is not a lot of money? I suppose when you pilfer it from public funds and not from your own it doesn’t seem like much.
It is amazing and disheartening to see such egotistical arrogance, wastefulness and disregard for the common Iowan that comes out of Des Moines. When these politicians are so incompetent at their job, maybe we need to make better choices when we vote.
Irony of the Branstad fiasco is that the victim was awarded $1.5 million. Far less than what it has cost taxpayers. For what? Just so politicians could try and protect the reputation of an ex-governor.
What a waste. Are there any worthwhile causes or projects in Iowa that could use plus or minus $23 million of taxpayers’ money more wisely?