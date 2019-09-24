I have been reading how the supervisors are trying to come up with ways to fund fixing our roads. I think they should see if they can partner with Alliant Energy or another company about putting solar farms on the two landfills that are no longer active. I know they have said they are hazardous waste sites, but seems like there should be a way to develop these and maybe could help pay instead of raising taxes which seems to be the answer for everything these days. Thank you.
OPEN FORUM: Have you thought of solar farms for road repairs?
- By STEVE CAREY Westgate
