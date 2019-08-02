That law or practice of charging room-and-board fees to jail inmates, did the common citizens vote for that, or was it initiated and lobbied in by power-hungry officials? Was such a case ever tried before a jury of citizens that fully know their Constitutional rights? Was such a practice ever done in the old Soviet Union?
Did the common citizens initiate and lobby for that law or practice of cops purposely running in front of a citizen’s vehicle, so they can say “He tried to run over us,” so they have an excuse to shoot the citizen, and then such citizen is charged with attempted murder?
A sorehead accelerated his vehicle at me (and I did not purposely run in front of him), and he was only charged with a weak “simple assault.” A prominent lawyer told me I “didn’t even have a case.”
We’re real dupes/stupid to believe we have equal justice for all in our twisted and tyrannical justice system that favors police and government personnel like they’re gods, while citizens have few or no rights by comparison.