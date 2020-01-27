Over the weekend, I will admit I was calling voters to caucus for Elizabeth Warren. In doing so I learn a couple of things I would like to share.
There are lots of young people on the rolls. An amazing amount actually. I asked a few of them why so many in their towns were listed. They said their government teacher was the reason. So to all the teachers out there who stress the importance of getting involved a big "thank you."
The other thing was the number of Republicans who did not know there is going to a be a caucus for them. I urged them to take part in the process. A caucus is more than selecting a candidate, there is a opportunity to suggest platform issues.
So to everyone who can possibly caucus, please do so. It all starts with Iowans.