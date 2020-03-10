We don’t want higher property taxes in Fayette County! In regards to the huge factory farm which would house over 7,000 hogs, proposing to be built a mile southeast of Hawkeye, I asked our county engineer, Joel Fantz, what the effect on our roadways would be. He said, “It would be fairly devastating.” He also said, if this happens, “Fayette County taxpayers will have to foot the bill for all the ripped-up roadways.”
Imagine what this will do to our property taxes, if we don’t get it stopped! Next, he explained to me the details of the way our tax-system currently is and the reasons why we would be left to, “foot the bill.” He continued, ”We are not anti-ag, but I do think they (Reicks View Farms' factory farm’s proposed oversized hog confinement building) should pay their fair share, but we (would) have-to absorb that,” he emphasized. “It’s not fair when they don’t pay their fair share.”
And all this from a giant corporation that would be doing most of its business outside of Fayette County! And Fayette County taxpayers would be left to pay for and deal with destroyed roadways and the dangerous and destructive effects to our water, air, land and peoples health. Citizens of Fayette County and beyond are totally opposed to the proposed factory farm by Hawkeye! We do not want this in our community!
On top of all that, we believe the community of Hawkeye and surrounding area would be destroyed, as other communities have been where this size of a factory farm has been built by Reicks View Farms. In my research on this, I spoke to a woman who lives near where Reicks View Farms built one of these oversized factory farms in the past.
“Nobody would want to live around here anymore,” she said.
She went on to tell me that the properties of the people who live in the area have no value, many wells have run dry in the area, and how the creek and wetlands are destroyed. She also detailed how the people who live there have serious health problems.
Even the American Public Health Association has documented facts about the serious health consequences that are caused when a factory farm is built in the area. And Reicks View Farms is proposing to build one less than a mile from all the people who live in the city of Hawkeye! The health hazards alone are so bad that the American Public Health Association is calling for a moratorium at the federal, state and local level on the building of these giant factory farms.
Each member of the Fayette County Board of Supervisors, composed of Jeanine Tellin, Janelle Bradley, and Marty Stanbrough have clearly expressed their opposition to the proposed huge factory farm by Hawkeye. Our supervisors are very knowledgeable and have been so helpful; for this we are grateful. And the Hawkeye City Council, who represent the citizens in the city, voted unanimously to have the city attorney write a letter to the board of supervisors, giving them further “ammunition” to help us in opposing this factory farm. And, our county engineer clearly described the devastating effects we would suffer.
Also, I am representing a large group of people who oppose this. We must stop it now! Citizens of Fayette County and all those who care, do you want all this devastation in Fayette County and higher property taxes? We must act quickly in order to deal with this! Therefore, we are asking
Everyone to sign this online petition: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/oppose-eastwood-llc
Or you can sign one of the petitions that are on the counters of many businesses in towns all over Fayette County and beyond. Every signature is very important! We need your help if we are going to stop this! Thank you for caring.