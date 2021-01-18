On Jan. 6, 2021, we as Americans witnessed the most serious presidential crime. While days before, President Donald Trump claimed, “It will be wild.”
The president of the United States summoned and assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. The president could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence in Washington and our Capitol. He did not.
There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States and his oath to the Constitution.
Major corporations have ended or suspended campaign contributions to Republicans who challenged the legitimacy of the election results. Social media platforms, like Twitter and Facebook have banned President Trump. And there will be more humiliations to follow, including financial troubles and legal hassles as soon as he leaves office.
As our incoming President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take office, we all know their plate will be full. Actually, it will be overflowing. One of the many factors they will be facing is the horrendous pandemic (the economy, unemployment, etc.) as our nation alone is closing in on 400,000 deaths. One of the many examples of how this situation was ignored and handled in the beginning. We as a country would not be in the mess we are in if there were leadership and direction in the beginning. We have not just fallen off the cliff, we are now down in the ravine.
The Democrat and Republican parties need to start working together and stop pointing fingers now more than ever. If not for us, think of our children and grandchildren. They are watching. They are our future. Never forget we are the UNITED United States of America. We all breathe the same air. And as our once great President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, stated, “If we ever forget that we are one nation under God, then we are a nation gone under.”