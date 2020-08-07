I remember standing with my hand over my heart and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance from elementary through high school. I believe that we, including myself, have wandered away from the faith culture that used to recite and believe in “… one Nation under God indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." We are not a nation that is indivisible.
The reason for this division is that we do not have one authority or one voice giving guidance. Imagine if a platoon of soldiers had two sergeants giving two different sets of orders or if a basketball team had two coaches giving two different sets of directions. It would result in frustration, chaos, and eventually anarchy. Sound familiar.
For there to be true unity “with liberty and justice for all,” there can only be one authority, one voice. The one who has the best interest for the entire nation as decisions are made is the best authority. I believe that authority can only be God. He is the one we should be looking to for guidance as only God has the ability to choose what is best for the entire nation.
It is very difficult for us to humble ourselves and admit that we need help. However, that is exactly what God wants. In 2nd Chronicles 7:14, God’s Word says “and My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray, and see My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin, and heal their land.”
If you believe that America needs to return to “one Nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all”, join other like-minded citizens on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. in Independence at the Band Shell in Riverwalk Park for the “Life and Liberty Walk.” A walk to honor America.