Regarding "Inmate charged in Iowa prison deaths had threatened before" in the 10 April Register.
Any intelligent person should know that hammers, screwdrivers, crowbars, wrecking bars, shovels and most any kind of a tool or thing can be used as a lethal and deadly weapon, especially when in the hands of a strong person with a history of violence. If such people or inmates have to use or have such things as above, why weren't they watched by some well-armed guards?
Prison should be a place for only the violent that are an endangerment to other lives, but not for the non-violent that only violated some nanny technicality of the law. Our "justice system" should be "reformed." Some people that are in prison should be out, and some dangerous people that are out should be in. You can find too many "drivers" (especially big rig drivers) on the outside that endanger "other lives," but even after they kill someone with too much speed to adverse conditions, no or little justice is done to them, rather they just blame the road, or weather or anything else instead of excessive speed or carelessness. You probably never heard of anything so politically unfavorable/incorrect as the above.
Herman Lenz, Sumner