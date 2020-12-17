Although world wide this has been and continues to be a very challenging and uncertain year, it is also a year to be thankful for the blessings we do have.
At the Kitchen Cupboard we are very thankful to the Oelwein FFA advisors and students for providing 30 turkeys and food boxes to the Cupboard to help us bless 30 families with the items they needed to prepare a Thanksgiving Meal. We are also thankful to the Oelwein Dollar Fresh store and Manager Matt Nelson and Regional Manager Travis Wirth for providing 26 hams, pumpkin pies, dinner rolls, and grocery bags so that we could bless another 26 families with what they needed to prepare their Thanksgiving meal.
Then we had the second best Old Tyme Christmas Grinch contest results that we have ever had. What a blessing that something this good could happen in the middle of a pandemic! Our thanks to our candidates: Katy Solsma, Bell, Todd Bradley, Bill Brownell, Matt Nelson, and Mary Beth Steggall for saying yes when we asked you to do this and for doing whatever you could to help generate monetary votes for the contest. Your efforts blessed the Cupboard with a total of 7,204 $1 votes, which will be used to help purchase food items as we need them. Job well done!
We also thank Deb Howard and Carolyn Spence for sponsoring the contest again this year and trying to have other fun events as well. The fireworks were beautiful and a welcome sight in the night sky.
Thank you also to the Daily Register staff for the great coverage and to every person who cast a vote for their favorite Grinch, or cast some votes for every Grinch contestant. This could never happen without candidates, voters, sponsors, and great publicity.
The Oelwein Community always comes through when there is a need and we all proved this year that even when it's harder than ever, we will still get it done.
With gratitude,
Mary Kalb and Carol Hamilton, Coordinators
Nancy Meyer, Kitchen Cupboard Manager
Board of Directors and Volunteers at the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard