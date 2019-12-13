Than you for printing the guest editorial from the Sioux City Journal on 11 December about "improving medical cannabis."
Opposition to medical marijuana is hidden in the background, masked behind some other front, which I believe are coming from:
1. The law enforcement community. If marijuana becomes more legalized, it would mean less confiscation of money and property from citizens, fewer convictions of peaceful, non-violent citizens, less need for a lot of police personnel, less prison personnel, fewer parole officers, fewer officials on the state or federal payroll.
2. The pharmaceutical community would not profit if people would get pain relief from some cheaper things that what they sell.
In the political system, things are not what they seem to be on the surface, up front. It makes me very suspicious because Gov. Reynolds vetoed something the House and Senate greatly favored. It makes me wonder who or what threw a monkey wrench into an effort that would have helped the suffering.