At one time, the United States had a document (the U.S. Constitution) that claimed a separation of Church and State. Apparently, that no longer applies. The government payouts to churches in the United States is 900-plus billion dollars in assistance!
When was the last time you heard the hellfire-and-brimstone sermon? You know, the one that says that lying is the root of all evil. The narrative goes on to say that if you lie, you will have no problem cheating, stealing, or committing adultery. (All these are being litigated in courts now.)
In biblical days, these kinds of temptations were rebuked. Today we have direct deposit! To use a famous investment company motto: “Money well spent.”
Is separation of Church and State not relevant when the government is spending taxpayer money to influence (buy) organizations that don’t pay taxes? The churches should reflect on their new 11th commandment, “the end shall justify the means.”
We should realize the Constitution is diminished the same way you eat an elephant. One bite at a time!