I decided to stroll in the woods to cut down a tree,
T’was about three days before Christmas, you see.
I bundled up, for t’was a blustery cold night,
Even tho’ the moon was shinning ever so bright.
In my pocket I had a half bottle of brandy.
In case the chill got to me bones, I’d have it handy.
Down the path all covered with fresh snow,
I plodded along with my hatchet in tow.
Just lookin’ for the special tree ‘oer the hill
Didn’t think it was that far….I took a swill.
I gazed all over, around and about,
Ah, there it is, jus awaitin’ for me no doubt.
A swing of the hatchet, I did heave,
It bounced off tree and caught on my sleeve.
This is not going to be easy, I am a thinkin’,
Could it be that I had been a drinkin’?
I only had a nip or two; or maybe three,
Surely not enough to really hinder me.
A few more swings at that stubborn old cuss,
Then it fell gracefully, without a big fuss.
Another nip and the path home I would find,
With my special tree draggin’ behind.
The tree went one way and me t’oher,
As down the hill we tumbled. Oh Brother!
All this fuss and todo for that special tree,
Nearly broke me bones and bottle of brandy.
I took the tree inside and put it in the stand,
Decorated it purdy with ornaments so grand.
I am so happy with my special tree, you hear?
And I swish you a Smerry Chrishmas and a Slappy Hew Year!!!