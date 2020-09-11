On behalf of the Oelwein Athletic Booster Club, I send this message with great enthusiasm as we begin another exciting school year. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we can meet the numerous needs of our Oelwein Husky Athletic programs. We could not do it without the support of everyone!
Our purpose is to maintain, improve and expand all sports programs in the Oelwein Community School District. We work in conjunction with the coaches along with encouragement from the school, parents and community support for Oelwein Husky athletics. One of our forms of financial support for these programs comes through our fall fund drive.
With COVID-19, we are doing our fall fund drive differently this year. We are working on setting up a PayPal account for those who wish to pay online. We are also planning to send out our donation cards in the mail to those who have donated in the past.
The Oelwein Athletic Booster Club appreciates all the efforts of the coaches, parents, school staff, businesses and community members to help our student athletes be successful. The Booster Club supports the players and coaches in the Oelwein Community School District, and you can help us make a difference as well. We are looking forward to a great year for our student athletes in the Oelwein Community School District.
For information about the Booster Club, please go to oelweinhuskybc.weebly.com. We look forward to seeing you at our meetings in the near future.
Go Huskies!
Jim Prouty, Booster Club president