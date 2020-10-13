The Oelwein Knights of Columbus would like to “Thank all” that helped us out so much with the “Tootsie Roll Drive.” We want to Thank Casey’s, Fareway, Kwik Trip, Dollar Fresh and Norbys. Also all the volunteers who helped us by standing outside the businesses on such a rainy weekend.
We really appreciate it all.
Funds raised are divided among Alternative Living, Full Circle, Quality Choices, and special needs students attending school.
We also thank all from Sacred Heart Church who donated before and after masses. God Bless you all.
Committee members are Steve Bradley, Leone Vargason, Wallace Rundle, Mike Schulemeister and Harvey Richards.