On Monday night (Oct. 5) returning from Fareway, my wife and I witnessed a youth purposefully running over a Biden-Harris sign with his bike. It was disheartening to see in our community.
I posted about it online. Results were also disheartening. I had one respondent say the youth should have “set it on fire” instead. I also learned of the theft of two Trump-Pence signs.
On Thursday morning, we awoke to find our presidential sign stolen. They did not touch our signs for more local offices. We were not the only ones hit.
Oelwein, we are better than this. You don’t have to support my candidates. In fact, you can actively vote against them. However, property damage and theft is never OK.
Peter Lyon,
Oelwein