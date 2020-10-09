I had the pleasure of working with Pam for many years as a district leader in the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools. As an educator, Pam worked tirelessly providing quality learning experiences in her classroom, while also advocating for public education and for her colleagues. I witnessed Pam work with parents, other education professionals and district administrators to create a great place for children and staff to thrive. Her career experiences as a teacher and chief negotiator have prepared Pam in the art of compromise and the ability to collaborate with others, skills much needed in Des Moines.
Pam is an expert in developing real relationships which is key to bringing people together. She truly cares about people and the concerns families are currently facing in Iowa, not just big corporations and their special interests. She is thorough in her relentless pursuit of the facts. Before voting on any legislation in the senate, Pam will listen to constituents, work with experts and she will actually read the bills she is considering before she takes any action. Pam is the best candidate for Iowa State Senate and I urge you to support her because she supports us.
Shelly Staker, Farley