I believe we are picking on our young too long. We should follow our founding fathers’ motto: Trade with all, alliance to none.
Mostly clear. Warm and humid. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Mostly clear. Warm and humid. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
...DANGEROUS HEAT EXPECTED THROUGH SATURDAY... .PLAN ON DANGEROUS HEAT INTO SATURDAY. THE HOTTEST TEMPERATURES WILL BE SEEN THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. DURING THIS TIME PERIOD, TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 90S AND HEAT INDICES WILL RANGE FROM 100 TO 120. AT 3 PM, HEAT INDICES RANGED FROM 100 TO 120. THE HIGHEST INDEX WAS 117 AT LAKE CITY MINNESOTA. THE HIGH HEAT WILL STILL BE ACROSS NORTHEAST IOWA AND FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN SATURDAY. HEAT INDICES WILL RANGE FROM 95 TO 105. EXPOSURE TO HEAT FOR MULTIPLE DAYS IS VERY DANGEROUS, ESPECIALLY FOR THE ELDERLY, CHILDREN, AND PETS. BE SURE TO STAY HYDRATED AND LIMIT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE OUTDOOR PLANS. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * TEMPERATURE...TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE MID AND UPPER 90S, WITH HEAT INDICES OF 110 TO 120 RANGE THROUGH EARLY EVENING. HEAT INDICES ON SATURDAY WILL RANGE FROM 95 TO 105. * IMPACTS...THIS DANGEROUS AND PROLONGED HEAT CAN CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES, ESPECIALLY IN THE ELDERLY, VERY YOUNG AND PETS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN... AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&
