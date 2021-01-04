Regarding “Fairbank police purchase AR-15 M4 rifle” in the 12 Nov. Register: Is there something “hidden in the background” in the trend to “militarize police forces all over the U.S.”? Is this for “crime control” or for “citizen control”? Is our “behind-the-scenes government” afraid of a “citizens uprising/revolution”? Maybe they know citizens are fed up with our elected officials selling our souls to Big Money/Big Business and power hungry officials. I’m for citizen and police defense, but too much of that extreme firepower gets used to gun down non-attacking non-dangerous citizens.
Such extreme firepower should have been banned from police and citizen use a long time ago. It’s went too far out of control. I’m not anti-gun/anti-Second Amendment, but nothing bigger or stronger than a .38 special or 9mm should have came in for use by police or citizens. Also, exploding/mushrooming bullets should have been banned. Our Army isn’t even allowed to use them. They’re limited to “non-expanding bullets.”