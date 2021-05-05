The guest editorial in the Oelwein Daily Register “Dumping drivers education would make Iowa roads less safe” on 28 April is correct. Too many parents will teach kids their own bad driving behavior, like just do whatever you can get away with when the law isn’t watching you, like speed, go over hill tops in the middle of the road, zoom on through those rural cornfield intersections without looking both directions like no one else is coming anyway.
Retain qualified driving instructors that believe in crash prevention.
Regarding Michael Reagan’s column in which he bashes the Democrats: I never heard Trump or any of his cronies, or any of their fanaticalized supporters condemn Derek Chauvin for his slow murder of George Floyd. By their silence or being neutral I take it they approve of Chauvin’s actions, or are they afraid of losing the police union votes if they did condemn his actions.