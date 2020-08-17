The polls show President Trump might lose the November election so he has:
1. Tried to delay the election.
2. Now, he’s trying to stop mail-in voting in Democratic areas.
3. Now, he’s trying to stop “needed funding” for the Postal Service to handle the mail-in votes.
He’ll think of more unethical actions. I think there’ll be a sudden change or turn in this coronavirus pandemic along in October. There’ll be a “super vaccine” or “magic bullet” in the making, and, of course, President Trump and the Republicans will claim credit for it, and we just must get him and the Republicans back in to see it through.
If he and the Republicans lose in November, he/they’ll find something “illegal” about the election, and that it should be declared “void.” There’ll be another battle of some kind.
Cops should go where the traffic violations are: Regarding “Traffic stops and racial bias,” page 5 in the 11 Aug. Register: Just because a certain race or color of citizens only make up 15% of the driving public does not necessarily mean that this race only doing 15% of speeding or traffic violations. Law enforcement stops should go where the driver violations are, regardless of any color or gender or age or any kind of biasness.
The group that is working for criminal justice reform/police reform should be working to get rid of the nanny laws, such as seat belt, tobacco compliance and possession laws, and make law enforcement put their efforts on driver and human actions that endanger other lives and property, and there are more of the latter going on than law enforcement personnel can handle. They should get out of the nanny laws, so enforcement personnel have no excuse to stop and hassle drivers and occupants that are no endangerment to anyone else and are peaceful and non-violent.
I can see some kind of a negative/reverse affirmative action program where law enforcement personnel cannot stop or charge or arrest any more of a certain color or race because they’ve already exceeded a certain number of that race or color. Things get twisted and perverted in our political system.
