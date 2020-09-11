I would like to take the time to thank our community with the masks making project that began in March.
Although I was the only person recognized from Maynard in the Oelwein Register mask making article recently, I feel that I should give recognition and mention to others who have helped from Maynard. Your time and big hearts are really appreciated and we are truly grateful for all you do for our little town. You make me proud to call you my friends.
The time put in front of the sewing machine, the hours away from family, and the yards and yards of material spent on these masks may cause you to ask, "Why do we do this?" It is to keep everyone safer from this horrible COVID virus. We do it out of the kindness of our hearts, we do it for the life of humanity, and we do it for our family and friends. You have touched so many people in our community, schools, hospitals and clinics all around Fayette County and beyond.
As a member of our community, I would like to reach out and give a huge thank you to the following people in my community: Dayna Baker, Darlene Buchheit, Karla Grennan, Cheryl Melchert, Wilma Miller, Jan Niggemeyer, Judy Oltrogge, Marie Suhr, Sue Tegler and Barbara Trower. These are a few names of ladies from our mighty Town of Maynard that have helped in so many ways and without charging a fee for their service or material. I am so proud to call them my friends!
I also want to give my heartfelt thanks to the many individuals and Farmer's Daughters Quilt Shop, Oelwein, that have donated materials for this mask-making project. Than you for being a part of our mighty little town. We are proud to stand together and call it our Home Town.
Your friend, always and forever,
Sylvia Westendorf, Sylvia's Flowers, Maynard