This election we need to rectify some wrongs passed by our elected “reps.” Many elected in 2016 were intoxicated by their newfound power. Power drunk, they quickly and arbitrarily gutted a law that worked for 43 years, [Chapter 20, PERA] that took decades to pass. That ended decades of strikes.
They did not care for the teachers, nurses, firefighters, snow plow drivers, county employees affected. These power drunks felt the workers were, in the words of a former legislator, “bottom feeders.”
This year, in the final hours, they drunkenly burned midnight oil and crafted two onerous bills. One was to “rein in an uppity Secretary of State” who audaciously mailed everyone a mail-in-ballot request form for the Iowa primary election. He saved many Iowa lives with mail-in voting. Reality, it was voter suppression.
The other mandated another waiting period before an abortion. Previous ones were ruled unconstitutional. They drunkenly feel they can eventually get 2+2=5. Separately, does Iowa pay for these court battles?
They also refused to fix the MCO debacle. I guess Iowa will pay another $1.5 million bribe to retain the insurance corps.
Their law philosophy was exposed at a town hall meeting. One said in effect, 'We make the laws! No one should be able to unmake them!”
Three of these legislators are up for re-election this go round. All three were involved in all four fiascoes. They need to be fired. Ashley Hinson, Michael Bergan, Randy Feenstra.
Vote blue! Abbie Finkenauer, Kayla Koether, J.D. Scholten.