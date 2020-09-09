In August, I held 49 county meetings as part of my annual 99 county meetings.
At every meeting, the format is the same: Iowans set the agenda.
Challenges from the pandemic and storm recovery were among their top concerns.
Other issues such as biofuels, unemployment insurance, the farm economy, access to child care and school reopening were frequent points of discussion.
This was my 40th year holding my 99 county meetings. I started this tradition when I was first elected to the Senate so Iowans in every corner of the state would know I care about their opinions.
It’s an honor to serve Iowans in the United States Senate and uphold my end of representative government.
I look forward to more Q&As across the state this year and starting my 41st year of 99 county meetings in 2021.