The choice is clear in this election. If you want to eliminate Social Security, Medicare, and the protections for pre-existing conditions, then vote for Trump, Joni Ernst, and Republicans. The reckless payroll tax cut that Trump imposed by executive order will eliminate Social Security by 2023, according to the Chief Actuary at the Social Security Administration. Trump has pledged to completely terminate payroll taxes in his second term, which would further weaken and dismantle Social Security. Also, Trump's proposed budgets have included more than $845 billion in cuts to Medicare. His budgets also cut Medicaid, which covers impoverished seniors' long term care costs.
If you want your earned benefits of Social Security and Medicare to be protected, then cast your vote for Joe Biden, Theresa Greenfield, and Abby Finkenauer. Their plans include strengthening and expanding these earned benefits. In addition, Democrats will reduce prescription drug costs to senior citizens by allowing government to negotiate lower prices with Big Phama. Contrast that with the Republicans who have refused to negotiate any cost saving measures.
Trump, with the support of Joni Ernst and the Senate Republicans, have tried over 70 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare). Among the many benefits of the Affordable Care Act is guaranteed coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. The Affordable Care Act boosted coverage among older Americans not yet old enough for Medicare. Eliminating the Affordable Care Act eliminates health insurance for over 20 million people. Eliminating protections for pre-existing conditions means more than 130 million people will face higher health care costs, discrimination, or getting kicked off their health insurance.
Yes, the choice is clear. Vote for Democrats and protect and strengthen Social Security, Medicare and health care.
Karen Pratte,
Waterville