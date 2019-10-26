I deeply appreciated the story in the Thursday, Oct 24, issue of the Oelwein Daily Register titled, “City candidates talk about the issues.” The article was fair and balanced.
As a journalism student at Upper Iowa University (Fayette campus) we have spent a good bit of time in our “Intro to Journalism” class discussing the purpose and needs that our local newspapers help to address for the readership that they serve.
Thursday’s article is a good solid example of a public service type article. Obviously elections on the local level are important to us all. This article allowed each candidate the opportunity to express their view and understanding of, as well as their proposed solutions to, the specific issues that were presented in the listed questions.
This article definitely helped me in my efforts to stay informed and come to a decision as to who I will vote for. Thanks to the Oelwein Daily Register staff for the solid and informative election coverage!