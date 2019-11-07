Last Saturday night, I was part of an audience that enjoyed the lively OHS presentation of Momma Mia.
In her introductory statement, Julie Williams said that this group of kids are exceptional. Indeed they are. Most have performed together since middle school and are comfortable with each other in all their efforts. This showed in the acting, dancing and vocals of Saturday’s production.
So thank you to all the staff, parents and supporters of fine arts at OHS and especially these talented students for a enjoyable evening.