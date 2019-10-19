Like insurance, wills and retirement plans need to be updated, so to has the Ten Commandments been unofficially modernized.
1. Love the Lord, your God, if you’re not too busy.
2. Do not worship false gods — unless they are large beautiful structures.
3. Keep holy the Sabbath (refer to the time restraints in no. 1.)
4. Honor thy father and mother — at least until the estate is settled.
5. Thou shalt not kill — unless the person is holding up a large arms deal or is very annoying. If you disappear the body, it will negate the whole sin.
6. Thou shall not commit adultery — without paying
7. Stealing — this is such a harsh word. If you can “con” someone out of something by bribery, bullying or coercion, this is not stealing, it’s “the art of the deal.”
8. There is no reason for this commandment — “bearing false witness.” We now have facts and alternative facts. Lies are not a real thing anymore.
9. Thy shall not covet thy neighbor’s wife — this is still wrong unless you think she’s a hot “10.”
10. Love thy neighbor — unless he has a different lifestyle, or he’s not white or too white, black, brown or orange.
Most religious leaders agree that overlooking evil is necessary to get the results they desire. “The end shall justify the means.” This even sounds like a commandment. Maybe the religious should run this idea by the “Boss” to see if He would want to add this to the 10 originals.