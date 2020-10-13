Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Gov. Reynolds has said repeatedly that she trusts Iowans to do the right thing when it comes to mask wearing. I did also. But with cases going up, my trust is shaken. Why is it so hard to wear a mask? Just wear one!

Thank you.

Alice Stanek, Oelwein

