Gov. Reynolds has said repeatedly that she trusts Iowans to do the right thing when it comes to mask wearing. I did also. But with cases going up, my trust is shaken. Why is it so hard to wear a mask? Just wear one!
Thank you.
Alice Stanek, Oelwein
