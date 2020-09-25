I am writing in support of Pam Egli as State Senator for Iowa District 32.
I have known Pam well for many years. She was an elementary and middle school teacher while my children were in school and she taught one of my grandsons. I know Pam to be an outstanding educator who taught her students more than the subjects in the curriculum. She taught them how to work with others to solve problems, how to respect one another and to believe in themselves and their dreams. Pam will work in the Legislature to restore Iowa to number one in education.
As an attorney and former Bremer County Attorney, I was impressed with the emphasis Pam placed on requiring her students to be accountable for their actions and to respect appropriate authority.
I know that Pam will be an outstanding Iowa Senator. She does her homework. She listens to people. She will address her rural districts issues of inadequate access to health care, including mental healthcare, inadequate infrastructure, such as reliable broadband, and reverse declines in education. Pam has a passion to restore the vitality of rural life in her district and all of Iowa.
Dale Goeke, Waverly