I voted last week for Jodi Grover!

Jodi is compassionate, honest and open-minded. She will listen to your concerns and be a bipartisan voice in the House.

Being second oldest in a family of five children and raised on a farm near Rowley, Jodi is used to hard work and agriculture is a priority for her.

Jodi is an educator and wants our children to have a good education. She also cares about the elderly and will fight to end the privatization of Medicaid and increase our access to mental health services.

Please vote for Jodi Grover; she will make you proud!

Ellen Gaffney,

Hazleton