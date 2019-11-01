Dear Citizens of Oelwein,
Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day. This date is very important because it could change the path that Oelwein has been traveling that leads to a better and brighter Oelwein. I and the current City Council have worked tirelessly the past five years to make positive changes to enhance the lives of our citizens.
Recently, there have been a lot of negative comments about the Rental Inspection Code that began in March 2019. At each Council meeting, it is my discretion to allow public comment at the beginning of the meeting. I have especially enjoyed this part of the process as we have been able to solve many problems and answer many questions on this matter.
Unfortunately, for the last seven months some have turned this part of our process into a circus. Landlords, who have never attended any meetings before this, have come to constantly complain about the perceived unfairness of this new program. They appear to be suddenly interested in local government because it is now affecting their pocketbooks.
We have continued to tell them that we are not going to change the code until we have been in it for one year, and yet they come to the meetings wasting the Council's valuable time with the same questions. One man asked the same question three meetings in a row, even though he was told that it was impossible to give him an answer in the two minutes allowed. I suggested he contact the city administrator to make an appointment so that it could be explained to him.
I find it interesting that none of the complainers has ever taken an interest in Oelwein until now. They have not taken the opportunity to become members of Rotary, Lion's Club, Friends of the Library, Positively Oelwein, or the many other civic committees in our city.
The Council and myself don't just show up at meetings twice a month. Each Council member and myself also need to be on other city committees, and two of our Council are also volunteer firemen!
I love that folks feel free to call any of us and ask for help or need an answer to a problem. The Council and I have a great working relationship and none of us are considered "yes men."
I must also credit our city administrator with pulling us out of a fiscal nightmare and putting us on the path for fiscal success. Oelwein has not been in a better position for many, many years. Our unemployment is at an all time low of 2.1%, and there are many employers who are offering high wages and great benefits.
The neighborhoods are getting spruced up and dilapidated buildings are being removed. We have a long way to go and it can't happen in just a few years, but please know that we are on our way.
So, today I am asking for your vote so that I may continue to make Oelwein an awesome place to live.